ARE GNRs (Graphene Nanoribbons) NANO-SWARM BIOWEAPON SPRAYS FROM CHEMTRAILS?
The Plot Thickens.
Our own United States Military and other contractors are spraying toxic Sprays on us.
As you will see in this video a West Point Professor gives a lecture to his students, on the new geoengineered bioweapons sprayed on people… that can get into the nose, mouth, eyes, ears and even the brain.
Then it creates something he calls a ‘NANO SWARM’ causing ‘CLUMPING’ in our Vascular system.
Now he won’t say the United States government is doing this to us… but we all know they are. Mainly because we are finding these GMO Synthetic Parasites and Bioweapons in us!
So… It was not just the shots that were toxic… but also the spays, food, water, and many pharmaceutical drugs and even in our clothes.
Here’s the video:
This looks like an old video from around 2015
What you filmed is called “Morgellons” and yes it is “synbio” or “synthetic biology” but it’s NOT as you claim “graphene oxide” and not “nanoribbons” it’s also NOT what is talked about from Professor Geordano or however his name is spelled. The morgellons have been chemtrailed on us for several decades and come in every color shape and size and are INSIDE OF EVERYONE but only SOME people have major issues with them and others are able to detox them better so they don’t get the major buildup which then causes that shit to break out of your skin and by picking them out causes wounds and then doctors will accuse them of being crazy and saying the fiber didn’t come out of them but actually got attached to the wound or scab by catching onto their sweatshirt or whatever. There are a COUPLE doctor people that specialize in them and have done EXTENSIVE TESTING even comparing them to the textile codex of all the fabrics in the world and it does NOT MATCH ANYTHING EVER SEEN BEFORE and also I can’t remember the exact temperature, but it is extremely high like 800 or something degrees to be able to burn these things!
On the other hand yes GRAPHENE OXIDE IS being “cloud seeded” on all of us and there are patents showing they started that in 2022 and of course it’s also in the water food pHARMa meds and even 95% of all of our vitamins and supplements etc and you can see them with the naked eye they come in different sizes but most around eyelash size which you can find with a standard black light 495nm and they glow NEON BLUE!!! They are all over our houses from floor to ceiling and every inch of our closing, etc. they come right through even the best AC filters MERV 13 and there is now way to keep them out. They are both frequency and heat activated so if you breathe lightly toward them they activate, grab some tweezers and a 40X jewelers loop and the black light and do some experiments, they will even start dancing around if you put them inside a Ziploc baggie and apply heat to the outside of the bag they move in unnatural ways, swirling to the left and right up and down, etc. then as for the different frequencies, some of them are attracted to the black light, and seek it, while others freak out and go away from it and the same thing with regular lights from a flashlight. The “end game” for these is they ARE inside all of us and they will build up and overtake your body if you don’t ACTIVELY REMOVE THEM ON A DAILY BASIS!!! Ana M on Substack is pushing the EDTA chelation and vitamin C WHICH SHE IS FULLY AWARE LITERALLY ACTIVATES THIS CRAP AND MAKES IT PROGRESS FASTER AND PATENTS ALSO SAY IS WHAT HELPS WITH THE CRISPR CAS9 GENE EDITING PROCESS INSIDE OF PEOPLE!!! THE EDTA IS LITERALLY PART OF THE ROCKAFELLER PETRO OIL AND NOT “all natural”!!! The ONLY and I mean ONLY LEGIT AND 100% PROVEN TRUE WAY TO GET THEM OUT IS WITH MASTERPEACE!!! They have studies and even ongoing larger studies, testimonials on Facebook from all kinds of people as well… I will link their website and also some videos for you to see… it’s a crazy world we live in!!! https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=7402
and then for amazing info on it here is Dr Young’s channel https://rumble.com/v5bm13u-micro-and-nano-technology-removal-the-solution-to-pollution.html
And the company video page https://rumble.com/v5b4ua5-unhack-yourself-from-the-transhumanism-agenda-with-masterpeace-artk-mid-jul.html
And their Facebook page with testimonials https://www.facebook.com/share/g/UUuanrYXxGfRj7zu/?mibextid=lOuIew
I pray for all of us… the key is using this to remove it DAILY to get it out daily since it’s building up in us at a HIGH FAST RATE!!!! God bless you and everyone ♥️