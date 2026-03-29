Carol Dickinson

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Myra Doyle's avatar
Myra Doyle
11h

Antisemitism comes straight from the Father of all lies, Satan, because he hates God and because the Jews are God's chosen people, he hates them. He uses weak people to fall for his lies and then to spread doubt and lies and fear about the Jew and Israel.

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V Z's avatar
V Z
8h

Well, I'm not an anti-Semite by any means! Please review your criteria for evaluating and making decisions!

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