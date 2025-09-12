Ronnie… a dear brother in Christ had a vision of an angel... who swooped down from heaven and spoke one word to him then flew off. The word was HaDash… an ancient Hebrew word. Later he found out what it meant. HaDash ties in with the ‘Feast of Trumpets’ which is a two-day event (coming up on the 23rd and 24th of September 2025). It also ties in with the rapture.

‘HaDash’ means a new moon, a new beginning or a new day. Another name for the ‘Feast of Trumpets’ is ‘No man knows the day or the hour.’ Will we see the new moon either on the 23rd or the 24th. No man knows the day or the hour. And no man knows the day or the hour of the Rapture… but we know the season. The season is here. The signs before the coming rapture… are also all here.

Christ will fulfill his second coming prophecies… all in the fall… all on an appointed Jewish high holy day. For Christ is the fulfillment of all the appointed high holy days and prophecies.

The rapture will be either on the 23rd or the 24th of this September… for ‘no man knows the day or the hour’ but only the Father knows. Not even the son knows. The Feast of Trumpets will be the appointed time when Christ will rapture his church to meet Him in the air… and to be with Him forever.

Are you ready my dear friends? Draw close to the Father through His Son. Yahushua HaMashiach is the way, the truth and the life. No man comes to the Father but by Him. (read John 3:16)

Thessalonians 4:16-17

16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:

17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.

Acts 2:17

“And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams:”

The rapture is so close. Are you ready my dear friends are you ready? Draw near to the Lord… and He will draw near to you.

Here is brother Ronnies beautiful true testimony… of an angel sent from Heaven.

VIDEO: