#1 VIDEO:

This is an old movie trailer from 2002 for the movie… “Minority Report” … basically telling us what the Globalist wanted to do… with their Ai Digital Files or Digital Twins of every person… but in the end it backfired… because it gave too much power to the Ai Algorithms for predicting what everyone would do. Ai is often wrong… but they want it to control everyone’s lives with faulty Ai. Were done… if we ever let this happen!

The danger isn’t only surveillance

The deeper concern is physically harming someone… which is possible via a specific signal sent via one’s own cell phone… which can cause heart attacks… or cause a person to suddenly start turning around in circles… until they fall down and die… like a cockroach on its back with arms and legs spasming.

The W.E.F. globalist group of around 120 men, the wealthiest men in the world controlling/paying off everyone from corporate leaders to leaders of nations. This is what Fascism is… controlling the world through establishments and corporations.

They think of humanity as bugs to be crushed and killed.

These W.E.F. Globalists are psychopathic mass murderers who think they are doing good and saving the planet but are actually trying to destroy it… with their various D.E.W. weapons of mass destruction… using their U.S.S.F. lazer and microwave technology. Shame on them!

They also want to profile everyone… who everyone is, how each one thinks, and what they might do next. This is known as “Profiling” via the IBAN and WBAN wireless body activity surveillance grid… mainly for knowing if someone is about to commit a crime… mainly against one of the Globalist elites themselves or their property or interests… because they do not care if the people commit a crime against another person… which is why they want to defund the police.

The Globalists don’t care about humanity at all and want to depopulate most of humanity by 2030. The elites use this “Profiling” of humanity… to protect themselves and their properties, investments and even people and corporations around them to continue this creepy dystopian big brother “Digital Control Grid”.

Camera surveillance systems simply tells them what someone did.

A “6G Sensing” wireless control grid… predict what people will do next. But it is not always right. Much of the time it is very wrong.

AI can classify people, identify patterns, infer relationships, estimate risks, and make predictions.

This creates a “watched” society. A 1984 Big Brother society… with the governing powers hidden… while humanity is observed like a bug under a microscope… 24/7, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Concerning “Predictive Profiling” watch the 2002 film entitled “Minority Report” directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Cruise. The film depicts a futuristic Washington, D.C., where a specialized police unit uses psychic ‘technology’ to apprehend individuals for crimes before they are actually committed. Often that Ai technology was wrong and people were apprehended and or killed for things they would never have done.

#2 VIDEO:

EXCELLENT PRESENTATION FROM : Dirk Helbing who addresses the future of surveillance. The combined use of nano, digital, AI, and quantum technologies might lead society to a whole new level of surveillance. This would leave our privacy behind. Dirk Helbing is a Professor of Computational Social Science at the Department of Humanities, Social and Political Sciences at ETH Zurich and affiliate of its Computer Science Department. Furthermore, he is member of the external faculty of the Complexity Science Hub Vienna.

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