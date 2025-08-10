Combat correspondent Michael Yon says in a conversation with Joe Oltmann… that a science team in Japan led by Dr. Yasufumi Murakami (an Honorary Professor at Tokyo University of Science who specializes in molecular oncology, immunology, and molecular biology) ... using about 25 million records prove that there were approximately 600,000 Japanese Jab deaths in Japan (since its roll out, to the public, in spring of 2021).

Folks this is just Japan… and Japan was very good at keeping the records… BUT most of nations record keeping on jab deaths were either stopped or highly censored… and they even imprisoned a record keeper in New Zealand for showing the high death counts from the clot shots.

The WEF Globalist elite do not want the people of the world to know the truth… that the Covid-19 Vaccines were actually military BIOWEOPONS designed in a military lab for DEPOPULATION/MURDER!

Hello! Do you all really understand what is going on. They have publicly stated on several occasions via Bill Gates and Yuval Harari (the WEF Globalist’s Guru)… that humans are obsolete). The Globalist literally call humanity “useless eaters” … all the while not remembering that they are human… I think? Or most likely demon possessed to want to kill off humanity.

VIDEO Below:…

Partial Transcript:

"I've been in on the calls and the meetings and that sort of thing, but this is not actually, I'm cautious. At the end of the day, about 600,000 and counting. And it's clearly getting worse. And so, it's quite severe. It makes me wonder of course, what the numbers are like across the United States and in Europe. You know, Dr. Murakami, he's living this night and day, you know, with his team. There's a lot of volunteers. I think it's about 350 volunteers who have been helping assemble the data. "Of, course the Japanese are still going down that direction of more jabs. Not all of them, but you know, they're like we are, except even more intensely jabbed than we are. And last year Dr. Murakami and Masako and I, we drove up to Fukushima, which is in a different part of Japan. A lot of people know Fukushima from the tsunami and the nuclear reaction. So they've actually built a jab plant there. I mean this thing is unbelievable. We went to it and published footage from it and this, this thing is, what's it called? Arcturus, I think it was the name. They, they, we were right there, we were right at the front gate and again I published it. It's on my Substack. "But they were building another rep, what they call replicons. What Dr. Murakami calls replicons. These are the ones that will replicate, right, like, right out of the movie. And so if somebody else gets the jab, they would spread to unjabbed people."

