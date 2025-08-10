Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TVO's avatar
TVO
11h

🙀😳😡🤬👹💥👀DanG

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steveo's avatar
Steveo
4h

If you lool this up it says its not real, so it must be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Carol Dickinson
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carol Dickinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture