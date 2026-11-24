This video below is very informative, and I highly recommend everyone to subscribe to these two very smart men… with the credentials and background to understand AND to combat the 5G/6G Mind control of the masses known as Psychotronic Weapons.

There are patents (seen below) related to psychotronic weapons and mind control, even mind control of the masses, not just used on the military or in mental institutions… mind control of the whole world… if possible. I say if possible because when someone is in Christ, abiding in Christ, walking with Christ, believing in Christ and Following Christ AND they know the Word of God/The Bible… they know to take every thought captive to the obedience of Christ… and to discern the spirts from the Holy Spirit within Christians. Does what you are thinking or maybe hearing… line up with Gods Word. If it does not then resist that thought or voice. The Bible says… “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you" as is found in James 4:7.

Remember the encouraging words from Philippians 4:13… "I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me”… The key word there is “through”… through Christ, abiding in Christ and even hearing his still small voice as we read in John 10:27.

Yeshua/Jesus (in English) came to set men free… free from sin… and free from sickness and death. He is our prince of peace. He is our good shepherd. He is the Alpha and Omega. The beginning and the end. You can trust Him… and should trust Him and stay close to our good shepherd… because the weapons of this world are not carnal… as we read in 2 Chronicles 10:3-5…

3 For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war after the flesh:

4 (For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds;)

5 Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ;

This psychotronic weapons used against ordinary citizens worldwide and it is very demonic. So therefore resist that thought or voice (V2K Voice to skull technology) that is not from you.

Psychotronic weapons particularly in the context of electromagnetic fields can even influence human behavior.

Definition — Psychotronic weapons are described as methods that can manipulate human thoughts and emotions through electromagnetic means.

Historical Context — Early patents, such as US3014477A from 1961, introduced concepts of remote mind control, raising concerns about future abuses.

Electromagnetic Fields — Technologies utilizing electromagnetic fields may be designed to interfere with neurological functions, controlling conditions like spontaneous seizures.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: https://www.odrindia.in/20 26/03/05/the-evolution-and-threat-of-psycho-electronic-weapons/

Posted on March 5, 2026

Psycho-electronic, neurotechnological, and electromagnetic weapons are at the forefront of both technological innovation and ethical debate. Their patents span several decades and focus on non-lethal, remote, and behavioral modification technologies that can influence human brain waves, auditory systems, and cognitive states using electromagnetic fields, radio frequencies (RF), and neurostimulation. This article explores the key patents within this domain, their implications, and the pertinent ethical concerns they raise.

Overview Of Psycho-Electronic Weapons Patents

Psycho-electronic weapons patents can be categorized into several notable areas: neural and cognitive modification, auditory and sensory influence, non-lethal electromagnetic interdiction, and remote neural monitoring and AI control.

Neural And Cognitive Modification

Since the 1970s, patents have emerged that specifically target neural processes. A significant early patent, US3951134A (1976), describes a device designed to monitor EEG waves from a distance and manipulate them using electromagnetic fields to influence human behavior. Moreover, US11318277B2 (2014) introduces a method for transferring emotional states between individuals through neural stimulation patterns. Although shades of moral ambiguity surround such technologies, an abandoned patent, US20160375220A1 (2016), sought to utilize electromagnetic energy to maintain social order and peace.

Auditory And Sensory Influence

The category of auditory and sensory influence features patents like US3629521A (1971), which details “voice-to-skull” technology. This method can induce sound in targeted individuals without their consent, raising alarming ethical questions. Complementing this, US3566347A (1971) describes a psycho-acoustic projector that uses audio frequencies to impact psychological states directly. Furthermore, US3060795A (1962) provides insights into a device for transmitting image sequences directly to the subconscious, akin to Subliminal Messaging.

Non-Lethal Electromagnetic Interdiction

As technology advanced, so did applications for non-lethal methods of incapacitating individuals. US7841989B2 (2010) outlines a system that temporarily incapacitates a target using electromagnetic energy to affect the vestibular system, causing disorientation. This capability emphasizes the technological dexterity behind such inventions while also serving as a serious ethical concern. Similarly, US20160349019A1 describes a wireless electroshock system that employs projectiles to immobilize targets effectively. The patent US3014477A (1961) introduces an early concept of remote mind control, laying the groundwork for potential future abuses in psycho-electronic warfare.

Remote Neural Monitoring And AI Control

Recent advancements brought about patents focusing on remote neural monitoring and artificial intelligence control, such as US20200390360A1 (2020). This patent illustrates systems designed to identify and target individuals through V2K technology. Additionally, US11801394B1 (2020) depicts methods for creating adverse health outcomes in subjects through non-invasive techniques. These patents reveal alarming potentials for misuse in oppressive scenarios, emphasizing an urgent need for regulatory oversight.

Ethical And Regulatory Considerations

The rise of psycho-electronic technologies has been met with both technological advancement and profound ethical implications. In 1999, the European Parliament passed a resolution urging an international convention to ban technologies that enable manipulation of human beings, reflecting growing awareness of the potential for abuse associated with these capabilities.

Moreover, these technologies have become frequently mentioned in discussions about “Organized Stalking & Electronic Harassment” (OSEH) or “no-touch” torture, where individuals report being targeted by non-consensual neuro-monitoring and psychotronic interventions. These concerns underline the critical importance of addressing potential harm and ensuring ethical boundaries in scientific advancement.

Conclusion

The potential dangers posed by psycho-electronic technologies extend beyond scientific fascination; they harbor risks that can infringe on individual rights, autonomy, and mental well-being. As these advanced technologies evolve, they present significant opportunities for abuse, thereby inviting serious ethical scrutiny and regulatory intervention.

In this battleground of emerging technologies and personal rights, the Safe and Secure Brain Architecture (SSBA) Framework, developed by Praveen Dalal, emerges as a constructive response. This framework advocates for the protection of cognitive integrity against invasive technologies and calls for stringent regulations, equal access, and robust safeguards against unauthorized neural monitoring. By pioneering a social and legal framework aimed at preventing abuses and fostering ethical practices, the SSBA stands as a beacon for those seeking to protect individual rights in an age increasingly influenced by advanced technology. In doing so, it not only addresses the threats posed by psychotronic weaponry but also champions a safe and secure future for all.