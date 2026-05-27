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5G Connected "Energy Sucking" & "Illness Dispensing" Nanobots… placed in humanity without their consent… and without them even being aware of it. This should never be. These WEF Globalist need to be arrested… along with all their paid minions… men without morals… men who love money over the lives of their fellow man.

This was most definitely a planned depopulation event… which has killed multi-millions of people worldwide and injured far more. The shots saved NO ONE… but killed millions! Trump you are so wrong. You need to get “unbrainwashed”. Stop listening to the WEF Globalist paid doctors who were paid to lie about these toxic depopulation bioweapon injections aka vaccines.

Actually most if not all of the medical injectables have these same toxin releasing mechanisms, including… the flu shots, childhood vaccines, adult vaccines, diabetes shots, dental anesthesia injections etc. Don’t take any form of injections. If you are diabetic simply eat right and diabetes will go away. Please watch this excellent documentary of getting rid of Diabetes 100%!… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pjkC71exKU

You can also buy the book by Dr. Gabriel Cousens who offers a comprehensive approach to reversing diabetes through diet. His book, "There Is a Cure for Diabetes," presents a detailed plan that includes over 140 healthy recipes to completely and totally reverse diabetes… and because of that… it may literally save your life! Your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit. We definitely need to take care of our body. Watch the video and buy the book as a road to recovery. There is a cure for diabetes and this method is proven to be the way. I highly recommend it!