3D & 4D PRINTERS PLACED IN HUMANITY & ANIMALS FOR CREATING 'SELF ASSEMBLING' MOLECULAR ELECTRONICS... BIOSENSORS, ANTENNAS, ELECTRODES, CIRCUITS=TRANSUMANISM!!!
Matthew 24:22 states, "And except those days should be shortened, there should no flesh be saved: but for the elect's sake those days shall be shortened"= THE RAPTURE... or in the Latin Bible RAPTURO.
Click on above image for more clarity and peer reviewed articles backing up their different designs. I believe the nanorobots and microrobots are doing 3D and 4D printing in vivo. There is nothing else that I know of… that could do this… that we have seen under the microscope.
The WEF Globalist elite want to own, control and implant, in every living thing identification 3D printed markers in vivo… including human beings. How… by *In situ… printing or etching patterns, letters and numbers on smart hydrogels inside the human body, plant or animal.
*In situ is a Latin phrase meaning "in the place" or "on site." It refers to studying or working with something in its natural or original location rather than moving it elsewhere. This term is commonly used in various fields such as archaeology, medicine, and environmental science to describe observations or actions taken in the original context of the subject being studied
Humanity is being studied… *In situ… and they are using 3D and 4D Printing to do so. The 3D and 4D printing is not so much to identify who we are… but to identify the various self-assembled ‘biosensors’ or ‘implants’ that are within the body… what it is doing… what version it is… and what state it is currently in.
How… by tiny, implantable/robotic print heads, present in the body due to various sources including the toxic covid-19 vaccines, medical injectables, Chemtrials aka Stratospheric Aerosol Geoengineering, Tap Water, Food, Drugs and possibly vitamins etc. They are surrounding humanity with these body snatching molecular electronics aka transhumanism. They are 3D printing many many things in the body… called ‘Mimetic Biology’ (mimicking/replacing our own biology… even our blood cells!) not just for biosensing but for replacing our parts… such as blood cells, bone matter, veins and arteries, brain etc.
This technology is from the pit of hell! Satan is trying to steal us away from God… to replace every part of our flesh to be in ‘his image’… and not ‘in the image of God’. To change our very flesh into hydrogel components and parts. This is why the Bibles says… in Matthew 24:22, it states, "And except those days should be shortened, there should no flesh be saved: but for the elect's sake those days shall be shortened". Our flesh is changing… the rapture MUST be very very soon for those who have put their TRUST in Christ.
You need to click on the image to enlarge… so you can read all the things they are doing inside the body… yes… for tracking, tracing BUT also for assembling various molecular electronic structures within the body… such as Interconnects and circuits… Sensors (for: pH, glucose, neural, strain)… Antennas & coils… Electrodes & stimulators…Letters, numbers & barcodes… and last but not least… Microfluidic channels & valves.
REMEMBER: When reading this chart or reading IEEE articles are any scientific article these days… please remember they will try to make them look good. NOT! They are not good. They say they can heal wounds, do tissue engineering, targeted drug delivery… which is most likely targeted and timed pathogen delivery… that is why a lot of people got covid all at once… it was planned… it was placed… it was released remotely in vivo… all via these self-assembled molecular electronics… connected to the 5G/6G WBAN Wireless Body Area Network… to be released and timed to the WEF Globalist wishes… so they could then roll out their truly toxic clot shots aka covid-19 vaccines.
VIDEO:…
IEEE search terms I’d recommend
If you have access to IEEE Xplore, try:
“in situ biofabrication electronics”
“implantable bioelectronics fabrication”
“hydrogel bioelectronics”
“soft biointegrated electronics”
“biomedical microfabrication implantable”
“physiologically integrated devices”
“bioMEMS implantable electronics”
“conductive hydrogel electronics”
These search paths tend to lead toward the IEEE work that underpins the newer in vivo-printing research.
One thing I find particularly interesting is that the field appears to be converging from two directions:
Traditional IEEE implantable electronics → fabricate device outside the body, implant it later.
Emerging biofabrication research → fabricate conductive structures directly within tissues or living systems.
Here is a POSSIBLE Biohybrid Microrobot 4D printer… seen in a watery mucous sample after I got out of the hospital. They look like the Russian Sputnik Satellite. So I typed in Nano Satellite to see if there was such a thing and BINGO… there was… and it looks like it may be a Biohybrid Microrobot that 4D prints using lasers or light… because I found one pulsating light all by itself, as you will see in the middle of this video I made last year.
VIDEO:…
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