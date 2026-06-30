There are around 7 Billion people in the world… but the WEF Globalist elite want to murder around 6.5 Billion people… using D.E.W. Weapons and Neurotechnology… by 2030… leaving only around half a billion left or 500 million! The WEF Globalists and their greedy minions have lost their ability for empathy. They have none… and no doubt… they are getting their instructions from Satan himself, who comes to “kill, steal and destroy” (John 10:10)

32 Patents

[US3014477A - Hypnotic inducer] (1956-08-16, 1961-12-26)

Author: Robert L Carlin, Individual

Description: This invention relates to a therapeutic appliance and more particularly to a novel hypnotic inducer. The primary object of the present invention resides in the provision of physical means of inducing a state of hypnosis.

[US3060795A - Apparatus for producing visual stimulation] (1958-05-07, 1962-10-30)

Author: Robert E Corrigan, Hal C Becker, Precon Process and Equipment Corp

Description: The present invention relates to apparatus for producing visual stimulation at levels of awareness below that ability of an observer to report the stimulus verbally. More particularly, the present invention relates to apparatus for imparting useful information to an observer by subconscious stimulation and subsequently resulting in conscious purposive behavior of said observer without his awareness of the basis for such behavior, said apparatus comprising means for stimulating said observer below his conscious recognition level without said observer being consciously aware of any change in his environmental and physical status to impart information to said observer at said subconscious recognition level and said observer subsequently utilizing said information at the conscious recognition level.

[US3267931A - Means for aiding hearing] (1958-09-25, 1961-08-08)

Author: Henry K Puharich, Joseph L Lawrence, Individual

Description: A SYSTEM FOR ELECTRICALLY STIMULATING HEARING IN A HUMAN SUBJECT, WHICH COMPRISES (A) A SIGNAL SOURCE OF AUDIO MODULATED ELECTRICAL SIGNALS INCLUDING AN AMPLIFICATION STAGE, (C) MEANS ADAPTED TO BE CONNECTED TO VIABLE NERVES OF THE FACIAL NERVE SYSTEM OF A SUBJECT TO EFFECT A HIGH IMPEDANCE CAPACITIVE COUPLING BETWEEN SAID SIGNAL SOURCE AND SAID FACIAL SYSTEM OF THE SUBJECT, AND (C) MEANS ADAPTED TO EFFECT A HIGH IMPEDANCE CAPACITIVE FEEDBACK COUPLING BETWEEN THE BODY OF THE SUBJECT AND SAID SIGNAL SOURCE ON THE INPUT SIDE OF SAID AMPLIFICATION STAGE.

[DE1202834B - Means for aiding hearing] (1958-09-25, 1961-08-08)

Author: Henry K Puharich, Joseph L Lawrence, Individual

Description: Device for hard of hearing or deaf people with an RF transmitter controlled by audible sound waves, the modulated electromagnetic Signals by means of carrier frequencies lying within a certain frequency range sends out, and with a receiving device that receives the received electromagnetic Converts waves into electrical signals and rectifies them using a diode and these living nerves of the human facial nerve systems gives up, characterized in that the receiving device is a piezoelectric Crystal (14, 35, 50) which is low in the carrier frequency range of the RF transmitter (15) Has attenuation, and that the piezoelectric crystal on one side electrically with living nerves of the facial nervous system coupled and on the other side is connected to the negative side of the rectifier diode (17, 34, 51) whose positive side is electrically connected to the human body.

[US2995633A - Means for aiding hearing] (1958-09-25, 1961-08-08)

Author: Henry K Puharich, Joseph L Lawrence, Individual

Description: Outlines the hearing system described in Electric Angels book The Radiohead Protocol as the mechanism used for V2K (Voice to Skull) hearing. It uses an ancillary mechanism using nerve endings in the face to transmit audio into a person’s head using radio.

[US3393279A - Nervous system excitation device] (1962-03-13, 1968-07-16)

Author: Flanagan Gillis Patrick, Listening Inc

Description: A method of transmitting audio information to a subject’s brain through their nervous system. The method involves the following steps: (1) generating a radio frequency (RF) signal with a frequency higher than the highest frequency of the audio information to be transmitted; (2) modulating this RF signal with the audio information; and (3) applying the modulated RF signal to a pair of insulated electrodes placed in contact with the subject’s skin. The strength of the electromagnetic field at the skin surface is sufficient to cause the perception of the audio information within the subject’s brain, without causing any physical discomfort.

[US3393279A - Nervous system excitation device] (1962-03-13, 1968-07-16)

Author: Flanagan Gillis Patrick, Listening Inc

Description: A METHOD OF TRANSMITTING AUDIO INFORMATION TO THE BRAIN OF SUBJECT THROUGH THE NERVOUS SYSTEM OF THE SUBJECT WHICH METHOD COMPRISES, IN COMBINATION, THE STEPS OF GENERATING A RADIO FREQUENCY SIGNAL HAVING A FREQUENCY IN EXCESS OF THE HIGHEST FREQUENCY OF THE AUDIO INFORMATION TO BE TRANSMITTED, MODULATING SAID RADIO FREQUENCY SIGNAL WITH THE AUDIO INFORMATION TO BE TRANSMITTED, AND APPLYING SAID MODULATED RADIO FREQUENCY SIGNAL TO A PAIR OF INSULATED ELECTRODES AND PLACING BOTH OF SAID INSULATED ELECTRODE IN PHYSICAL CONTACT WITH THE SKIN OF SAID SUBJECT, THE STRETCH OF SAID RADIO FREQUENCY ELECTROMAGNETIC FIELD BEING HIGH ENOUGH AT THE SKIN SURFACE TO CAUSE THE SENSATION OF HEARING THE AUDIO INFORMATION MODULATED THEREON IN THE BRAIN OF SAID SUBJECT AND LOW ENOUGH SO THAT SAID SUBJECT EXPERIENCES NO PHYSICAL DISCOMFORT.

[US3278676A - Apparatus for producing visual and auditory stimulation] (1962-10-29, 1966-10-11)

Author: Hal C Becker, Precon Process and Equipment Corp

Description: The present invention relates to apparatus for producing visual and auditory stimulation at levels of awareness below that ability of an observer to report the stimulus verbally. More particularly, the present invention relates to apparatus for imparting useful information to an observer by subconscious stimulation and subsequently resulting in conscious purposive behavior of said observer.

[US3563246A - Method and apparatus for improving neural performance in human subjects by electrotherapy] (1967-04-24, 1971-02-16)

Author: Henry K Puharich, Joseph L Lawrence, Intelectron Corp

Description: A method of patient rehabilitation by electrotherapy including periodically electrically stimulating the patient in the region of his facial nerve system by a controlled alternating electrical treatment signal, which signal is an amplitude modulated, double sideband signal of less than 100 kHz. The treatment signal is applied to the patients head through a pair of electrodes comprised of two bare electrodes or two insulated electrodes, or one insulated electrode and one bare electrode. The patients head is an element in an LC series resonant circuit established with the treatment signal source.

[US3712292A - Method and apparatus for producing swept frequency-modulated audio signal patterns for inducing sleep] (1971-07-20, 1973-01-23)

Author: J Zentmeyer, Individual

Description: A method of producing sound signals for inducing sleep in a human being, and apparatus therefor together with REPRESENTATIONS thereof in recorded form, wherein an audio signal is generated representing a familiar, pleasing, repetitive sound, modulated by continuously sweeping frequencies in two selected frequency ranges having the dominant frequencies which occur in electrical wave patterns of the human brain during certain states of sleep. The volume of the audio signal is adjusted to mask the ambient noise and the subject can select any of several familiar, repetitive sounds most pleasing to him.

[US3951134 - Apparatus and method for remotely monitoring and altering brain waves] (1974)

Author: Robert G. Malech

Description: Remote Mind Reading and Mind Control in 1976!

[US4858612A - Hearing device] (1983-12-19, 1989-08-22)

Author: Philip L. Stocklin, Mentec AG

Description: A method and apparatus for simulation of hearing in mammals by introduction of a plurality of microwaves into the region of the auditory cortex is shown and described. A microphone is used to transform sound signals into electrical signals which are in turn analyzed and processed to provide controls for generating a plurality of microwave signals at different frequencies. The multifrequency microwaves are then applied to the brain in the region of the auditory cortex. By this method sounds are perceived by the mammal which are representative of the original sound received by the microphone.

[US4877027A - Hearing System] (1988)

Author: Wayne B. Brunkan

Description: A 1988 patent describing how audio can be inserted directly into a person’s head, using modulated microwaves, bypassing the ears. Explains a method to produce a Voice to Skull (V2K) effect using a modulated microwave frequency.

[US5458142A - Device for monitoring a magnetic field emanating from an organism] (1993-03-19, 1995-10-17)

Author: Edward J. Farmer, Diane J. Hovey, Individual

Description: A diagnostic and therapeutic instrument for use in the treatment of living organisms is provided including a sensor for detecting magnetic fields emanating from the living organism. The sensor is located proximate to the organism and is formed from a ferromagnetic core surrounded by a multi-turn fine wire coil. The sensor is coupled to signal processing which amplifies a signal from the sensor and filters out portions of the signal which represent background magnetic fields emanating from other sources. The signal from the sensor is utilizable to detect abnormalities in the field emanating from the organism indicative of the organism’s well-being. The signal can also be utilized to excite a magnetic field radiator which outputs a field complementary to the field emanating from the organism.

[US5755230A - Wireless EEG system for effective auditory evoked response] (1995)

Author: Robert N. Schmidt, James R. Buckett, Steven P. Hendrix

Description: Outlines a non-invasive method for Remote Neural Monitoring and Remote Neural Modulation (RNM), i.e. utilizing frequency to read (and write) the brain waves of a subject.

[US5935054A - Magnetic excitation of sensory resonances] (1995-06-07, 1999-08-10)

Author: Hendricus G. Loos, Individual

Description: An [ELF] technique used to induce the feeling of being on a boat, rocking or swaying. The invention pertains to influencing the nervous system of a subject by a weak externally applied magnetic field with a frequency near 1/2 Hz. In a range of amplitudes, such fields can excite the 1/2 sensory resonance, which is the physiological effect involved in ‘rocking the baby’. The wave form of the stimulating magnetic field is restricted by conditions on the spectral power density, imposed in order to avoid irritating the brain and the risk of kindling. The method and apparatus can be used by the general public as an aid to relaxation, sleep, or arousal, and clinically for the control of tremors, seizures, and emotional disorders.

[US5760692A - Intra-oral tracking device] (1996-10-18, 1998-06-02)

Author: Douglas A. Block, Individual

Description: An intra-oral tracking device adapted for use in association with a tooth having a buccal surface and a lingual surface, the apparatus comprises a tooth mounting member having an inner surface and an outer surface, the inner surface including adhesive material; a remote transmitter-receiver assembly including means to transmit and receive electronic signals, the transmitter-receiver being affixed to the outer surface of the tooth mounting member, the remote transmitter-receiver assembly positioned adjacent to the buccal surface of the tooth; and a base transmitter-receiver device including means to transmit and receive electronic signals, the device including a transmission button and a display screen, in an operative orientation a user depressing the transmission button of the base transmitter-receiver device to activate the remote transmitter-receiver, activation of the remote transmitter-receiver device causing the transmission of electrical signals for receipt by the base transmitter-receiver device, the base transmitter-receiver device thereby displaying the location of the remote transmitter-receiver assembly to enable a user to locate a lost individual.

[US5760692A - Intra-oral tracking device] (1996-10-18, 1998-06-02)

Author: Douglas A. Block, Individual

Description: An intra-oral tracking device adapted for use in association with a tooth having a buccal surface and a lingual surface, the apparatus comprises a tooth mounting member having an inner surface and an outer surface, the inner surface including adhesive material; a remote transmitter-receiver assembly including means to transmit and receive electronic signals, the transmitter-receiver being affixed to the outer surface of the tooth mounting member, the remote transmitter-receiver assembly positioned adjacent to the buccal surface of the tooth; and a base transmitter-receiver device including means to transmit and receive electronic signals, the device including a transmission button and a display screen, in an operative orientation a user depressing the transmission button of the base transmitter-receiver device to activate the remote transmitter-receiver, activation of the remote transmitter-receiver device causing the transmission of electrical signals for receipt by the base transmitter-receiver device, the base transmitter-receiver device thereby displaying the location of the remote transmitter-receiver assembly to enable a user to locate a lost individual.

[US6011991A - Communication system and method including brain wave analysis and/or use of brain activity] (1998-12-07)

Author: Aris Mardirossian, Technology Patents LLC

Description: A system and method for enabling human beings to communicate by way of their monitored brain activity. The brain activity of an individual is monitored and transmitted to a remote location (e.g. by satellite). At the remote location, the monitored brain activity is compared with pre-recorded normalized brain activity curves, waveforms, or patterns to determine if a match or substantial match is found. If such a match is found, then the computer at the remote location determines that the individual was attempting to communicate the word, phrase, or thought corresponding to the matched stored normalized signal.

[US6011991A - Communication system and method including brain wave analysis and/or use of brain activity] (1998-12-07, 2000-01-04)

Author: Aris Mardirossian, Technology Patents LLC

Description: A system and method for enabling human beings to communicate by way of their monitored brain activity. The brain activity of an individual is monitored and transmitted to a remote location (e.g. by satellite). At the remote location, the monitored brain activity is compared with pre-recorded normalized brain activity curves, waveforms, or patterns to determine if a match or substantial match is found. If such a match is found, then the computer at the remote location determines that the individual was attempting to communicate the word, phrase, or thought corresponding to the matched stored normalized signal.

[US6548752B2 - System and method for generating a torsion field] (2001-11-16, 2003-04-15)

Author: Anatoliy R. Pavlenko, Olexander A. Pavlenko, Alpha E LLC

Description: A device for generating a torsion field having a salt solution disposed in a first chamber, a torsion field generator for producing a right torsion field, and a magnetic element. The magnetic element rotates in response to a change in magnetic polarity. The torsion field generator is operably associated with the magnetic element. As a result, the torsion field generator is oriented in a predetermined association with respect to the earth’s magnetic field. The first chamber and the torsion field generator are disposed such that a portion of the right torsion field propagates through the salt solution.

[WO2005055579A1 - System for producing artificial telepathy] (2004-01-06)

Author: Lynne Moody, Miles Phillips Moody

Description: A proposed device enables artificial telepathy by allowing users to communicate without visible connections, using a mobile phone engine linked to a public network and low-power transponders implanted in the body. These implants, connected to transducers for speech input and output via bone conduction or neural interfaces, could eventually be fully implanted, incorporating speech recognition and visual image transfer for seamless, invisible communication.

[US7629918B2 - Multifunctional radio frequency directed energy system] (2005-12-15, 2009-12-08)

Author: Kenneth W. Brown, David J. Canich, Russell F. Berg, Raytheon Co

Description: An RFDE system includes an RFDE transmitter and at least one RFDE antenna. The RFDE transmitter and antenna direct high power electromagnetic energy towards a target sufficient to cause high energy damage or disruption of the target. The RFDE system further includes a targeting system for locating the target. The targeting system includes a radar transmitter and at least one radar antenna for transmitting and receiving electromagnetic energy to locate the target. The RFDE system also includes an antenna pointing system for aiming the at least one RFDE antenna at the target based on the location of the target as ascertained by the targeting system. Moreover, at least a portion of the radar transmitter or the at least one radar antenna is integrated within at least a portion of the RFDE transmitter or the at least one RFDE antenna.

[US9382579B2 - DNA/nanoparticle complex enhanced radio frequency transponder: structure of mark for detecting hybridization state and authenticating and tracking articles, method of preparing the same, and method of authenticating the same] (2014-03-13, 2016-07-05)

Author: Bogdan Amaru Pathak, Walter John Keller, III, Nokomis Inc

Description: An apparatus comprises an antenna pattern precursor, wherein the antenna pattern precursor includes a plurality of sensitive regions; and electromagnetically functionalized DNA/nanoparticle complex(es) that individualize the ability to transition between the precursor antenna electrical and resonant frequency characteristics, and activated antenna electrical and resonant frequency characteristics through DNA hybridization of the specific sequences contained in the electromagnetically functionalized DNA/nanoparticle complex(es).

[US11354666B1 - Smart Dust Usage] (2016-05-26, 2022-06-07)

Author: Rameshchandra Bhaskar Ketharaju, Sarath Chava, Prasad N. Sivalanka, Madhu V. Vempati, Wells Fargo Bank NA

Description: Systems and methods that facilitate authenticating a user making a payment using microelectromechanical systems (MEMs) devices (i.e., smart dust). The MEMs devices may have sensors that collect data and transfer it to a base station device. The MEMs devices can collect sensor data, including biometric data and/or capture images of the person. The MEMs can also collect sensor data such as audio data, optical data, temperature data, pressure data, and motion data and compare it to data associated with a user profile to determine that the person making the payment is the same person associated with the user profile. Once the person’s identity has been confirmed, and thus authenticated, the payment request can be confirmed and payment made, via either the mobile device or credit card.

[US10786570B2 - Ferritin nanoparticle compositions and methods to modulate cell activity] (2018-07-30, 2020-09-29)

Author: Jeffrey Friedman, Sarah Stanley, Rockefeller University

Description: The present invention provides methods and compositions for the remote control of cell function based on the use of radiofrequency waves to excite nanoparticles targeted to specific cell types. The nanoparticles may be applied to the target cell extracellularly and/or expressed intracellularly. The cell type of interest expresses a temperature sensitive channel wherein excitation of the nanoparticles results in a localized temperature increase that is transduced into a cellular response. Such cellular responses may include, for example, increases in gene expression resulting in production of one or more physiologically active proteins. The expression of such proteins can be used to treat a variety of different inherited or acquired diseases or disorders in a subject. Accordingly, the invention provides a generic approach for treatment of any disease associated with a protein deficiency.

[ WO2020060606 CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606 (cut & past address)

Author: Dustin Abramson, Derrick Fu, Joseph Edwin Johnson, Jr., Microsoft Technology Licensing, Llc

Description: Human body activity associated with a task provided to a user may be used in a mining process of a cryptocurrency system. A server may provide a task to a device of a user which is communicatively coupled to the server. A sensor communicatively coupled to or comprised in the device of the user may sense body activity of the user. Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. The cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify if the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified.

[US20200275874A1 - Methods and Automatic System to Identify Who is Victims of Abuse Voice to Skull & Remote Neural Monitoring Technology and Identify Who is Remote Attacker or Operator Using Device of Voice to Skull & Remote Neural Monitoring] (2019-08-31, 2020-09-03)

Author: Da Li, Individual

Description: A method to identify victim of abuse and remote operator using voice to skull and remote neural monitoring, comprising the steps of: using a database in a computer consisting of one or more of disgusting items, funny items, anti-political trend and anti-religious belief items, countries and races items, foreign clubs or organizations items, languages and dialects items, and scientific knowledge items, tested person selecting one item which only causes the remote operator to have psychological response and does not cause the tested person to have psychological response, instructing the tested person to launch imaginary psychological attack, assigning test questions based on the imaginary psychological attack and obtaining answers from the tested person in response to the test questions, then using polygraph meter to analysis the answers and assigning true or false status to the answers.

[WO2020148644A1: 3d reduced graphene oxide/sio 2 composite for ice nucleation] (2020-01-14, 2020-07-23)

Author: Linda ZOU, Haoran Liang, Khalifa University of Science, Technology and Research (KUSTAR)

Description: The present invention provides for an ice-nucleating particle for cloud seeding and other applications, which can initiate ice nucleation at a temperature of –8°C. Further, the ice nucleation particle number increased continuously and rapidly with the reducing of temperature. The ice nucleating particle in the present invention is a nanostructured porous composite of 3-dimensional reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) and silica dioxide nanoparticles (PrGO-SN). The present invention also provides for a process for synthesizing the PrGO-SN.

[US20200390360A1 - Automatic Machine for Identifying Victim of Abuse Voice to Skull and Remote Neural Monitoring Technology and for Identifying Remote Attacker or Operator Using Device of Voice to Skull and Remote Neural Monitoring] (2020-08-19, 2020-12-17)

Author: Da Li, Individual

Description: Automatic machine can both identify victim and remote operator using device of V2K and Remote Neural Monitoring. The automatic machine using databases consisting seven catalogs contents. To launching a retinal image signal attacking remote operator, ask a tested person select and watch one image or video with some words attacking remote operator only causing remote operator’s psychological response, but doesn’t cause tested person’s psychological response, then answers question on a touchscreen according V2K feedback signals by pressing buttons YES or NO, the automatic identifying system will show “CORRECT” or “WRONG” with every pressing. This function can guide the tested person to get final accurate identification quickly. Meanwhile printing and storing system can print certificate to victim and documents of all kinds status of remote operator, store them in an information database in computer; provide an access to users in network for updating information.

[US11850052B2 - Dry EEG electrode for use on a hair-covered portion of a person’s head] (2022-04-06)

Author: Robert A. Connor

Description: This invention is a dry EEG electrode with an articulated distal base and/or a plurality of articulated conductive proximal protrusions which penetrate between strands of hair for good electromagnetic contact without causing discomfort or skin irritation.

PATENT SOURCE PAGE: From GECKO PICO https://nanoworldorder.com/wiki/