Majority of Embalmers Still Finding White Fibrous Clots in Corpses... Identified as a novel Prion-like Amyloid pathology linked to the Spike…
Public Health agencies must do their job and act swiftly... to remove these toxic shots from the market!
3 hrs ago
Carol Dickinson
Carol Dickinson
BIOTECH ANALYST KAREN KINGSTON PROVES SHOTS CONTAIN BIOSYNTHETIC PARASITES EMPOWERED BY STARLINK SATELLITES!
Self-aware, directed and functionalized Graphene Quantum Nanoweapons in shots... connected to 5G satellites, 5G cell phone towers and cell phones... all…
13 hrs ago
Carol Dickinson
Carol Dickinson
Intercellular - An Interbody View... of Different Cells in the Human Body... Fascinating!
Psalm 139:14 "I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well".
Jun 17
Carol Dickinson
Carol Dickinson
UNELECTED WEF NAZI WEATHER WEAPON PATTERNS... SEEN FROM SATELLITE IMAGING LIVE!
See worldwide weather online all the time at WINDY.com. You can see 'patterns' of weather warfare from the WEF globalist such as Chemtrails, Nexrad …
Jun 11
Carol Dickinson
Carol Dickinson
Graphene Quantum Dots GQDs Invade Human Blood Cells as Seen in Dark Field Microscopy
The Unelected WEF Globalist criminals and their minions want to destroy the human genome! These arrogant Technocrats think they have the right to invade…
Jun 8
Carol Dickinson
Carol Dickinson
ChatGPT Confirms White Sparkly Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs) Are What We are seeing in Dark Field Live Blood Analysis
Microscopist are seeing these white sparkly dots in dark field, live blood analysis in vaccinated and unvaccinated. GQDs are biosensors invading our…
Jun 3
Carol Dickinson
Carol Dickinson
mRNA Vaccine Can Still Spread from Vaccinated to Unvaccinated
Sadly, we are still subject to shedding...
Jun 2
Carol Dickinson
Carol Dickinson
What Will Heaven Be Like... According to the Bible.
For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face...
Jun 1
Carol Dickinson
Carol Dickinson
May 2025
Polymer Chemist Reveals Biochemical Analysis of Anomalous White Fibrous Clots Found in the Vaccinated
More details, more truth, more light exposing the toxic shots! They need to be COMPLETELY REMOVED FROM THE SHELVES & DESTROYED! They MURDERED and…
May 30
Carol Dickinson
Carol Dickinson
VACCINE DEATH COUNT IS HUGE!
The WEF Globalist are trying to roll out more of their Depopulation Bioweapon Injections, and if the people knew that MILLIONS of people died from them…
May 23
Carol Dickinson
Carol Dickinson
Toxic Transhumanism is a Genocide of Humanity
Transhumanism is a Bizarre Dystopian Fantasy of Mentally Deranged Elite. They truly Believe that Humanity will Survive such an Onslaught of EMF…
May 22
Carol Dickinson
Carol Dickinson
5G Towers, Doppler Radar and Nexrad Radar... is Why You Can't Sleep at Night and Feel Horrible!
Plus... it is your Cell phone too! Turn it off... and take the battery out (if you can)... and put it in another part of your home, when you sleep at…
May 21
Carol Dickinson
Carol Dickinson
